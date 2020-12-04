60 signatures that reveal both the dangerous and narrow mind

Kaieteur News – On December 2, there appeared a letter in the Stabroek News seeking an explanation as to why 26 Haitians are detained, if they are bone fide holders of a visiting visa. This is a justified enquiry. Haitians are CARICOM citizens and must be treated as such. They are entitled to be treated legally and nicely by a fellow CARICOM state.

I hope those 26 persons once they broke no law are showed due respect by the state of Guyana. If not, then Guyanese must not be silent when our own country mistreats fellow CARICOM citizens. Having made that point, I will leave that topic of the Haitians and examine the mind-set of those 62 signatures.

The missive was published on December 2, exactly four months after a government came into being in this country, after five months of an ugly, demonic, diabolical, conspiracy to rig the Guyana 2020 national election by the APNU+AFC regime and elements in GECOM including the Chief Elections Officer. The conspiracy lasted five months and could be classified into stages. Each stage was characterized by the most comical yet bizarre episodes of election rigging ever seen since the 19th century. Let’s return to the mind of the 62 signatures.

I recognize as an exception, the brother of Walter Rodney, Donald. He did openly called for free and fair election in a joint letter during the rigging. Charlene Wilkinson, UG lecturer also publicly denounced the five-month nastiness. That leaves 60 signatures that were silent on an electoral fraud that was met by widespread condemnation in the world without even global organization or international personality supporting the APNU+AFC’s claim to winning the election.

Let us expose some of those names among the 62 that the young people of Guyana need to know about, because in knowing about these people, the young minds that are in a majority in the population, will have a better insight into who they should respect, who they should ostracize, who they should see as hypocrites and who should never be invited to shape the democratic future of this sad society. Here is a sample list of some of the more well-known signatures below that letter that either supported what APNU+AFC were doing or remained totally reticent during the five months. To put it another way, they had a severe bout of amnesia.

Dr. Melissa Ifill, UG Deputy Vice chancellor, who supported the narrative of APNU+AFC.

Akola Thompson, Stabroek News columnist who was critical of the foreign observers.

Sherlina Najeer, social activist – not a word.

Danuta Radzik, Help and Shelter official- not a word.

Vanda Radzik, Red Thread- not a word.

Josephine Whitehead, Help and Shelter – not a word.

Vidyaratha Kissoon, SASOD – not a word.

Dr. Raquel Thomas, CEO, Iwokrama – not a word.

Dr. Janette Bulkan, environment activist – not a word.

Renata Chuck-A-Sang, business woman- not a word.

Keith Branch, WPA Overseas Associate, not a word.

Dr. Alissa Trotz, WPA Overseas Associate, not a word.

Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth, religious preacher, not a word.

Alim Hosein, UG lecturer, not a word.

Alicia Roopnaraine, Stabroek News columnist, not a word.

Elton McRae, ACDA executive, not a word.

SASOD- LGBT organization, not a word.

Red Thread, women rights group, not a word.

Transparency Institute of Guyana, civil society group – not a word.

Omattie Madray, women rights activist – not a word.

Karen De Souza, Red Thread- not a word.

Joycelyn Dow, APNU executive – supported APNU+AFC claim of victory.

Karen Van-Sluytman-Corbin, former Permanent Secretary – supported APNU+AFC.

Norvill Hinds, APNU+AFC govt. spokesman – supported APNU+AFC.

Kamala Kempado, artist and writer – not a word.

I will have to stop the enumeration of names here because of space. I need not write any more words in support of the Haitians, but surely if a voice can speak up on what is taking place with the Haitians, then how can such a voice have remained unmoved, when over five months this country faced death and destruction over election rigging.

Where were these signatures when from March until August, the APNU, the AFC, their surrogates and elements in GECOM were hell bent on repeating Burnhamism in Guyana and were willing to destroy it, if APNU+AFC couldn’t secure permanent power? Where were these signatures when after the world pressured them to stop their violence, and recognize the legality of the election, they instigated vicious violence against innocent villagers in Region Five? That mayhem was instigated by the inciting vocabulary of David Granger and Joe Harmon. I close by appealing to the young minds of Guyana to shun and stay away from any advocacy of those 60 signatures. Guyanese do not deserve to have such people.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)