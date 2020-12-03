Young Guyanese creates board game to foster learning

Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM
Dec 03, 2020 News
– Education Ministry to buy quantity for schools
Kaieteur News – Thirty-four-year-old Linden Cave of Goedverwagting, East Coast of Demerara has created a board game titled ‘Real # 1 Guyanese’ that will go on sale from next week.
The trivia board game tests players’ knowledge on questions that are related to Guyana. It looks at four areas – Arts and Culture, Science and Nature, History, and Geography.
During a meeting with the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, at her office yesterday, Cave said that he wanted to conceptualize a learning initiative that is informative and engaging at the same time.
Minister Manickchand said that she is heartened to see that Guyana has such talented young people who can contribute to the development of human capital.
The Ministry of Education will be purchasing a quantity of the game to be used in schools.
Added to that, Minister Manickchand said the new curriculum will be focused on delivering content in more engaging ways outside of chalk and talk and enthused that more innovative ideas like these would be welcome.
She also said that a game of this nature will serve the education system well and it can only be advantageous for this to be introduced into the classrooms. Not only will the game augment the traditional teaching Minister Manickchand opined, but it will bring about variety in terms of how content is delivered to students.
Added to the advantages of the game, the Education Minister said what is even more satisfying is the fact that Cave is using his knowledge and creativity and contributing to his financial independence. The game is estimated to take about 30-45 minutes to be completed. It utilizes a set of cards with facts, a board with icons and other additional pieces that forms part of the game.
The Goedverwagting resident said that soon he will be introducing two additional games into the market. These will both look at things Guyanese, with one being a Creolese Card game, where the clue on the card has to be interpreted in Creolese. The other game will test players’ knowledge on people, places and things that are unique to Guyana. (MoE)
