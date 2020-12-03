Woman suffers broken leg after Vlissengen Road accident

Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM
Dec 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old woman, on Tuesday, broke her right leg after she was involved in an accident at the corners of Regent and Vlissengen Roads, Georgetown.
The injured woman is identified as Gale Morris of Pike Street, Kitty.
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 19:30 hrs. involving motorcar PPP 7574 and motorcycle CH 5042, in vicinity of the Zoo.
Based on the information received, the driver of the car, Jason James, age 27, of B field Sophia, Georgetown reportedly told police that he was travelling south along the center drive lane of Vlissengen Road, when he stopped to turn right (west) into Regent Street. In doing so, he ended up colliding with the motorcycle that was going north along the western side of Vlissengen Road. Because of the collision, Morris the rider of the motorcycle fell on to the roadway. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the woman was seen lying face down in a conscious state on the road with blood oozing from her head. A pubic spirited person was seen lying alongside Morris trying to keep her awake, rendering any assistance she could. Persons were heard in the background yelling not to move the woman and to “keep her alert” while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. The woman was then picked up in a conscious condition by paramedics and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and then transferred to the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital where she was examined by a doctor. It was reported that she suffered a broken right leg and lacerations about her body and was later admitted as a patient in the female surgical ward. The driver of the motor car was released on station bail. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Dec 03, 2020By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Half centuries from Manishwar Balgobin and Chabiraj Ramcharran highlighted the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 cricket Tournament when the...
Dec 03, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – There was a popular movie worldwide when I was young. I remember going to the cinema after classes... more
Kaieteur News – A worried look was painted all across his face. I asked him what was the problem and he blurted out... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]oo.com