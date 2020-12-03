Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM

Woman suffers broken leg after Vlissengen Road accident

Dec 03, 2020 News

Scene of the accident. Gale Morris is seen lying on the roadway with blood oozing from her head.

The injured woman being carried into the ambulance by paramedics.

Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old woman, on Tuesday, broke her right leg after she was involved in an accident at the corners of Regent and Vlissengen Roads, Georgetown.
The injured woman is identified as Gale Morris of Pike Street, Kitty.
According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 19:30 hrs. involving motorcar PPP 7574 and motorcycle CH 5042, in vicinity of the Zoo.
Based on the information received, the driver of the car, Jason James, age 27, of B field Sophia, Georgetown reportedly told police that he was travelling south along the center drive lane of Vlissengen Road, when he stopped to turn right (west) into Regent Street. In doing so, he ended up colliding with the motorcycle that was going north along the western side of Vlissengen Road. Because of the collision, Morris the rider of the motorcycle fell on to the roadway. In a video seen by Kaieteur News, the woman was seen lying face down in a conscious state on the road with blood oozing from her head. A pubic spirited person was seen lying alongside Morris trying to keep her awake, rendering any assistance she could. Persons were heard in the background yelling not to move the woman and to “keep her alert” while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. The woman was then picked up in a conscious condition by paramedics and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and then transferred to the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital where she was examined by a doctor. It was reported that she suffered a broken right leg and lacerations about her body and was later admitted as a patient in the female surgical ward. The driver of the motor car was released on station bail. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

