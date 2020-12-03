Venezuelans among three remanded for slitting pork-knocker’s throat

Kaieteur News – Two Venezuelan nationals are among the three men who were remanded yesterday for allegedly slitting the throat of a pork-knocker on November 27 last.

The pork-knocker, Kevin Allam, 26, of Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, Region One was slain while trying to protect his wife from robbers.

Charged with his murder are Nadeem Baksh, 22, a miner of Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast, Region Two; Angel Figuera, 20, of Estado Barinas, Venezuela and Gilberto DaSilva, 22, of Barrancas, Estado Monagas, Venezuela.

The defendants appeared at the Port Kaituma Police Station and were not required to plead to the indictable charge read to them, via Skype, by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs.

It is alleged that they murdered Allam on November 27, 2020 at his shop located at White Water Backdam.

They are expected to make their next court appearance on December 22, 2020.

Kaieteur News had reported on Monday that the bandits also removed a quantity of raw gold from the man’s shop after killing him.

According to reports, the men had attacked Allam’s wife first. They began pulling the woman’s hair and Allam, who was nearby intervened to protect her.

Outnumbered, Allam fell victim to a severe beating with a piece of wood in the presence of his wife.

He fell to the ground helpless and was then dragged outside where the men reportedly slit his throat with a knife. The wife pleaded with the men not to kill her too, so they left her alone and escaped with the gold.

Fast work by police resulted in their arrest just hours later. They were caught at Water Front, Port Kaituma.