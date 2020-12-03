Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM

Suspected ‘fowl thief’ nabbed in Sussex Street canal

Dec 03, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Suspected to be a fowl thief in the Charlestown neighbourhood, this anaconda was captured last night in the Sussex Street canal. Its capturers believe that it had just swallowed a meal and was escaping by swimming away in the canal.

 

