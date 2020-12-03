Security officer arrested after gun find, granted bail

Kaieteur News – A security officer, who was arrested for the possession of firearms, was yesterday granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

The security officer, Marvin Singh, age 46, of Park Street Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yesterday appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before her Worship Snr. Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charge was read to him. Singh pleaded not guilty and was placed on bail. The matter is said to be adjourned to January 21, 2020.

Singh was on Saturday arrested by ranks on patrol after he was caught throwing a gun near a “stand” at Chico Ramas Gas Station, Coldingen, ECD.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 23:20hrs.

Based on information received, Singh was imbibing alcohol with some friends after curfew hours at the gas station when a team of police ranks on patrol approached them.

The police report stated that at the time, a Toyota Allion motor car was parked with a female seated in the front passenger seat. Several males were seen seated on a bench just next to the car. The report stated that the individuals were warned and told to return to their respective homes. Police said that they saw the security officer approach the car and remove an object from the rear door that appeared to be a gun. The man reportedly went to the western half of the gas station and threw the object near a “stand”. Upon searching the area, the ranks recovered a 9mm gun along with 12 live rounds of ammunition. The individuals was arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station.