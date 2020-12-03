School uniform and supplies voucher distribution launched in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Department of Education on Tuesday launched the distribution of the School Uniform and Supplies Voucher programme in the Georgetown Education District.

The launch ceremony was held at the Ketley Primary School on Ketley Street in Charlestown, Georgetown. Assistant Chief Education Officer (Primary), Rabindra Singh, said yesterday that the voucher programme is one way Government and the Ministry of Education is ensuring that the nation’s children have access to education.

He urged parents to use the vouchers for its intended purpose – that is to procure supplies for their children to use as they remain engaged while at home and for the eventual re-opening of schools.

Singh also encouraged those present, to speak to other parents in their communities to visit the schools that their children attend to uplift the worksheets provided by the Ministry.

He told the parents that the Ministry needs their intervention to ensure children receive the worksheets so that they can use them and have them returned to the schools for teachers to review and grade.

He said that in some cases, it may be difficult for some parents to assist their children with completing the worksheets.

However, according to the ACEO (Primary), the students should attempt the work so that teachers can know what help they need if any.

He thanked the Ministry of Education and the Government of Guyana for coming on board to assist parents, particularly at this time.

The school uniform and supplies voucher has been doubled in value and now stands at $4,000. Each child in the public school system is entitled to a voucher and their parent can uplift same at the school they attend.

Next year, the Government of Guyana will restart the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant whereby school children will receive $15,000. (DPI)