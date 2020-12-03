Magistrate orders Haitians be deported

Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM
Dec 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs on Tuesday, granted an order for the 26 Haitian nationals, who were detained during a police operation last month, to be deported back to their homeland.
The order was granted although the Haitians were not officially charged or placed before the court.
The Association of Haitian Nationals in Guyana, through attorney-at-law Darren Wade, filed a motion in the High Court for the Haitians to be put before the court.
However, the matter was brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and a deportation order was granted.
According to Wade, the Haitians were not charged and were not put before any court, making it difficult to understand on what grounds the deportation order is being supported.
The lawyer posited that the Haitians entered Guyana legally and were granted six months stay by the Immigration Department. The lawyer said that he intends to fight the deportation order in the High Court, since he believes it was wrongfully granted.
According to a press release, the 26 Haitians were discovered between November 7 and November 8, 2020, at a city hotel and in a mini-bus en route to Linden – Mabura Road.
It is reported that, out of the 24 Haitians discovered, there were 10 males, nine females, two boys and five girls.
The Haitians were being kept in protective custody, while the police force had launched an investigation. The Haitians are suspected to be involved in a Human Smuggling or Trafficking in Persons circle.
It was later revealed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, during a press conference that the seven Haitian children who were found during the two police operations might not be related to the adults, and they may have been trafficked.
Minister Benn had said that when Haitians enter the country, they usually disappear without any trace. For that reason, when this batch of Haitians entered the country they were under strict police surveillance, subsequently leading to them being arrested.
The Minister also told reporters, that he is anticipating the Haitians can be sent back to Haiti shortly and the government will be seeking to implement visa requirements for Haitians who wish to travel to Guyana. Guyana, as part of CARICOM, had dropped the need for visas for Haitians.
In a statement, Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Amanza Walton-Desir said, “A Haitian National is a CARICOM National. All CARICOM Nationals are entitled to enter into another CARICOM Member State and be issued an automatic six month stay, hassle free – that is to say, without harassment or the imposition of impediments.”
The Shadow Minister added, “The treatment of our Haitian brethren is inexcusable, it is wrong.” She criticized the detention of the Haitians and compared the way they were treated to other foreign nationals who enter Guyana in large numbers.=
Dec 03, 2020By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Half centuries from Manishwar Balgobin and Chabiraj Ramcharran highlighted the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 cricket Tournament when the...
Dec 03, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – There was a popular movie worldwide when I was young. I remember going to the cinema after classes... more
Kaieteur News – A worried look was painted all across his face. I asked him what was the problem and he blurted out... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]