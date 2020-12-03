Housing Ministry engages West Demerara communities on developments

Kaieteur News – Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, recently met with representatives from 14 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) within Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

The meeting, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI), was geared at identifying areas of concern in the different constituencies, and informed them of the Government’s development plans for the region.

Villages represented at the meeting were La Jalousie, Blankenburg, Stewartville, La Grange, Tuschen, Uitvlugt, Zeelugt, Vergenoegen, Greenwich Park, Parika, Canal Number One and Two, Malgre Tout, among others.