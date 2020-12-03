Health Ministry records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM
Dec 03, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, pushing Guyana’s total number of confirmed cases to 5,449.
This was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which also revealed that 726 persons are in approved home isolation, 39 are in institutional isolation, 35 are in institutional quarantine and three are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 151 and 4,530 persons have recovered.
Additionally, 30,736 persons have been tested for the virus countrywide to date.
