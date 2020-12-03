First Lady, Human Services Ministry to collaborate on children’s welfare matters

Removal of street children, adoption…

Kaieteur News – The adoption of children, orphanages and removal of children off the streets were among the programmes discussed for potential collaboration between the Human Services Ministry and Office of the First Lady.

During a meeting yesterday at the Ministry’s Head office, Dr. Vindhya Persaud outlined the initiatives to First Lady Arya Ali, which would strengthen the welfare and rights of vulnerable children, the ministry explained in a release.

“Cognizant of the fact that Mrs. Ali is interested in children’s welfare, Hon. Persaud indicated that the First Lady would be an excellent partner in the Ministry’s sensitization campaign to remove children off the streets and adoption of children.”

The Minister also stated that “she is happy to support Mrs. Ali’s plans” to engage businesses to adopt orphanages, adding that her Ministry will provide the technical expertise for the initiative.

Touching on the Ministry’s successful cottage industry initiative, Minister Persaud stated that over 200 individuals are currently undergoing training to be familiarized with business models, the legal and social components needed when developing or expanding their respective businesses.

Against this backdrop, Minister Persaud offered to include Mrs. Ali in the Ministry’s programme, which is seeking to empower women to be financially independent.

“Our Ministry has a number of exciting initiatives and plans which will be rolled out shortly to extricate women from violent environments and to push them to become strong independent women,” Persaud added.