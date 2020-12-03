Latest update December 3rd, 2020 5:37 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A money free-for-all

Dec 03, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem boys seh…

Some people do well when de Coalition was in power. Dem fill dem pockets good… and not with sweetie.
Dem boys seh once yuh deh in de right circle was like a free-for-all. Some people move from hustling to becoming multimillionaires. Dem man set fuh life. Dem nah gat to wuk another day in dem life. Money flowing fuh dem like honey.
Glenn Lall, the de publisher of this newspaper, feels dat with de oil Guyana gat, all of we should have been able to sit down, kack up we foot and sip whisky all day. We should have been able to receive a cheque each month in the mail, just like wah does happen in dem oil-rich countries. Instead we gat fuh deh borrowing money all around de place.
Dem boys seh Jagdeo was de King for borrowing. He borrow so much money dat even the Treasury didn’t know how much money borrow. But de country get lucky. Dem get debt relief, compliments of a man who dem used to call de Wolf. De man dead recently. Guyana owe dat man big time fuh wuh he bin do fuh help forgive lots of de country’s debts.
Mo debts coming though. All de money wah dem oil company spending pun field development costs gat to be paid back. And when de bills come, de government gan get diarrhea. De people gan get drown in debts.
But don’t talk too hard. Some of dem politician wah defending de oil agreements know dat dem bread well buttered… if you get my drift.
Talk half and leff de other half fuh when de oil money start spend.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 cricket Balgobin & Ramcharran score fifties in penultimate round

GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 cricket Balgobin & Ramcharran...

Dec 03, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Half centuries from Manishwar Balgobin and Chabiraj Ramcharran highlighted the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Springs O-40 T20 cricket Tournament when the...
Read More
Fisherman Masters skipper Hassan credit team effort for win

Fisherman Masters skipper Hassan credit team...

Dec 03, 2020

GFF engage community of Kwakwani during Historical Outreach

GFF engage community of Kwakwani during...

Dec 02, 2020

Tapeball action set for Durban Park Tarmac on December 6

Tapeball action set for Durban Park Tarmac on...

Dec 02, 2020

Priyanna Ramdhani captures top awards in Canada

Priyanna Ramdhani captures top awards in Canada

Dec 02, 2020

GSCL Inc extends gratitude to sponsors

GSCL Inc extends gratitude to sponsors

Dec 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]