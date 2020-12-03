A money free-for-all

Dem boys seh…

Some people do well when de Coalition was in power. Dem fill dem pockets good… and not with sweetie.

Dem boys seh once yuh deh in de right circle was like a free-for-all. Some people move from hustling to becoming multimillionaires. Dem man set fuh life. Dem nah gat to wuk another day in dem life. Money flowing fuh dem like honey.

Glenn Lall, the de publisher of this newspaper, feels dat with de oil Guyana gat, all of we should have been able to sit down, kack up we foot and sip whisky all day. We should have been able to receive a cheque each month in the mail, just like wah does happen in dem oil-rich countries. Instead we gat fuh deh borrowing money all around de place.

Dem boys seh Jagdeo was de King for borrowing. He borrow so much money dat even the Treasury didn’t know how much money borrow. But de country get lucky. Dem get debt relief, compliments of a man who dem used to call de Wolf. De man dead recently. Guyana owe dat man big time fuh wuh he bin do fuh help forgive lots of de country’s debts.

Mo debts coming though. All de money wah dem oil company spending pun field development costs gat to be paid back. And when de bills come, de government gan get diarrhea. De people gan get drown in debts.

But don’t talk too hard. Some of dem politician wah defending de oil agreements know dat dem bread well buttered… if you get my drift.

Talk half and leff de other half fuh when de oil money start spend.