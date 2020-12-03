30-year sentence for ex-GDF rank who killed toddler in fire

Kaieteur News – A sentence of 30 years in prison was handed down to Nigel Dodson, a former rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after he was found guilty of the murder of eight-month old, Romain Seth. The murder was committed in the course of arson, on January 23, 2017, at Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dodson was found guilty of the murder, hours after a mixed 12-member jury at the Georgetown High Court deliberated on the matter yesterday.

The sentence which was imposed by Justice Sandil Kissoon, outlines that the former army rank will only be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of his sentence.Dodson was represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, who asked the court, prior to sentencing, to consider that his client was very young when he committed the act.

As such, the attorney said if given a chance, he believes Dodson can be rehabilitated and return to play a meaningful role in society.However, State Counsel, Nafeeza Baig, told the Court that Dodson should be given a sentence that is commensurate with the act, he committed.

She noted too, that the former army rank had planned to commit the heinous crime in that, he even threatened the toddler’s grandmother before setting fire to the building, which resulted in the death.

The facts of the case stated that Dodson lived in proximity to the toddler and on January 21, he went to that home– to the child’s grandmother, Michelle Menezes, claiming that he had placed a firearm in a tree in her backyard and he was not finding it.

As a result, he is alleged to have threatened the family to set the place on fire and kill everyone in it. Two days later, the home was set ablaze and the toddler perished as a result. Additionally, an eyewitness had reportedly seen Dodson exiting the premises via a fence after the fire was set.

Following the sentencing, Dodson maintained that he was innocent and does not know why he is still in jail.