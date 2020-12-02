Two arrested for Sunshine Supermarket attempted robbery/shooting

Kaieteur News – Police on the Corentyne have arrested two persons in connection with the attempted robbery and shooting that took place at the Sunshine Supermarket located at Chesney Front, Corentyne, Berbice. This was confirmed by Commander in charge of Region 6, Jairam Ramlakhan.

Meanwhile, the victim who was shot during the attempted robbery is still hospitalised at the Anamayah Memorial Hospital and is said to be “going in and out of consciousness.”

On Saturday last, two armed men pulled up on their motorcycles while brandishing a gun and knife. They confronted and attacked four salesmen who were making their way to the truck that pulled up to pick up goods from the Supermarket. One salesman was injured to his face after a bullet grazed him and the other, Lochan Matadeen, was shot near the region of his heart. The men did not steal anything and escaped shortly after shooting the man. They reportedly trailed the truck to the supermarket.

Investigations are ongoing.