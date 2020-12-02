Two arrested for Sunshine Supermarket attempted robbery/shooting

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Police on the Corentyne have arrested two persons in connection with the attempted robbery and shooting that took place at the Sunshine Supermarket located at Chesney Front, Corentyne, Berbice. This was confirmed by Commander in charge of Region 6, Jairam Ramlakhan.
Meanwhile, the victim who was shot during the attempted robbery is still hospitalised at the Anamayah Memorial Hospital and is said to be “going in and out of consciousness.”
On Saturday last, two armed men pulled up on their motorcycles while brandishing a gun and knife. They confronted and attacked four salesmen who were making their way to the truck that pulled up to pick up goods from the Supermarket. One salesman was injured to his face after a bullet grazed him and the other, Lochan Matadeen, was shot near the region of his heart. The men did not steal anything and escaped shortly after shooting the man. They reportedly trailed the truck to the supermarket.
Investigations are ongoing.
Dec 02, 2020– Residents promise to re-ignite the flame of the game with youths being center stage – GFF pledges support for football development, coach and referee training Kaieteur News –...
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – What a bizarre country. Riding on a wave of denunciation of corruptibility under the PPP regime, the... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, I warned about the lurking danger on our roads. The presence of big bikes ridden in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]