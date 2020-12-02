Region Ten accounts for 16 of 17 new coronavirus cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases of which Region Ten accounted for 16 of the new infections.

According to the MOH dashboard, the other positive case was recorded in Region Four.

Further, the MOH records show 771 patients in home isolation, 62 in institutional isolation and three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

An additional 35 persons are in institutional quarantine and 44 more persons recovered, taking the overall number of recoveries to 4, 436.

To date, 151 persons have died.