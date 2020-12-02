Only in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Only in Guyana an oil contract gan be signed which gives a two percent royalty.

Only in Guyana yuh gan find a one percent royalty that is recoverable.

Only in Guyana de government gat fuh pay de oil company taxes.

Only in Guyana de ring fencing fall down and yet de Vee Pee talking about not being charged for non-commercial wells;

Only in Guyana yuh does gat special stabilization clause which means that if anything go wrong, de oil company can hold de country responsible.

Only in Guyana, government does get signing bonus and think it was a donation.

Only in Guyana, government does talk about renegotiation and den break down and call it review.

Only in Guyana yuh does tell compromised persons fuh do wuk fuh yuh.

Only in Guyana an oil expert does head de environment department while de environment expert does head de oil department.

Only in Guyana, if yuh want go and visit de oil rig fuh see whether deh shafting yuh with de books, yuh gat to give de company seven days’ notice.

Only in Guyana dem oil company does get generous concession and still tun around and play victim.

Only in Guyana yuh does gat both de government and de opposition being silent about de oil contracts.

Only in Guyana people does sign contract with persons they don’t know.

Only in Guyana dem does sign oil contract with dem eyes close.

Talk half and nah always tell people yuh come from Guyana!