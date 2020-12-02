Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Only in Guyana an oil contract gan be signed which gives a two percent royalty.
Only in Guyana yuh gan find a one percent royalty that is recoverable.
Only in Guyana de government gat fuh pay de oil company taxes.
Only in Guyana de ring fencing fall down and yet de Vee Pee talking about not being charged for non-commercial wells;
Only in Guyana yuh does gat special stabilization clause which means that if anything go wrong, de oil company can hold de country responsible.
Only in Guyana, government does get signing bonus and think it was a donation.
Only in Guyana, government does talk about renegotiation and den break down and call it review.
Only in Guyana yuh does tell compromised persons fuh do wuk fuh yuh.
Only in Guyana an oil expert does head de environment department while de environment expert does head de oil department.
Only in Guyana, if yuh want go and visit de oil rig fuh see whether deh shafting yuh with de books, yuh gat to give de company seven days’ notice.
Only in Guyana dem oil company does get generous concession and still tun around and play victim.
Only in Guyana yuh does gat both de government and de opposition being silent about de oil contracts.
Only in Guyana people does sign contract with persons they don’t know.
Only in Guyana dem does sign oil contract with dem eyes close.
Talk half and nah always tell people yuh come from Guyana!
Dec 02, 2020– Residents promise to re-ignite the flame of the game with youths being center stage – GFF pledges support for football development, coach and referee training Kaieteur News –...
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – What a bizarre country. Riding on a wave of denunciation of corruptibility under the PPP regime, the... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, I warned about the lurking danger on our roads. The presence of big bikes ridden in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]