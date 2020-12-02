Motorcyclist critical following West Bank accident

Kaieteur News – 0-year-old motorcyclist, who collided with a car on the Stanleytown Public Road, West Bank Demerara, is hospitalized in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The injured man is identified as Lucius Welcome of Stanleytown, rider of motorcycle CJ 6550. According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 12:30 hrs. yesterday.

The driver of motorcar, PXX 7172, a 29-year-old male of Anna Catherina, reported to the police that his car was parked on the eastern side of the road, where he was waiting to turn. The driver alleged that when he looked at both ends of road, he didn’t see any vehicle coming or going. He further reported that, as he was attempting to turn west onto the road, the motorcyclist who was going north along the western side of the road ended up colliding with the left side front fender, then into the windscreen of his car. The motorcyclist, Welcome, ended up some distance away along the western parapet of the road.

The injured man was reportedly picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited persons and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who then transferred him to the GPHC. He was admitted in a critical state, suffering a broken right leg. According to the police, the driver of the motor car is in custody assisting with investigation.