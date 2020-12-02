Linden man jailed for harbouring wanted man

Kaieteur News – A Linden man was on Monday jailed and fined after he was found guilty of harbouring his older brother who was wanted by the police.

The accused, Lennox O’Neil Estwick, 22, of 640 South Amelia Ward, Linden, made his appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fortune, stated that the prosecution has presented enough evidence to the court and as such she found the defendant guilty of the offence.

O’Neil Estwick was sentenced to one year imprisonment along with a $50,000 fine for harbouring his brother, Lennox Leon Estwick.

According to reports, the duo was arrested by the police on April 30, 2020, at Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The wanted bulletin was issued in October 2019 for Leon Estwick and Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan in relation to the murder of Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, a gold miner that was shot and killed that same month during an attempted robbery at the Da Silva Street, Newtown branch of El Dorado Trading, which is one of the country’s largest gold dealers.

Six months after issuing the wanted bulletin, police acting on information went to a house at Lover’s Lane about 00:45 hrs. and arrested the brothers. A search was conducted and the police discovered an unlicensed pistol, four rounds of live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis.