Linden man jailed for harbouring wanted man

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A Linden man was on Monday jailed and fined after he was found guilty of harbouring his older brother who was wanted by the police.
The accused, Lennox O’Neil Estwick, 22, of 640 South Amelia Ward, Linden, made his appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.
In her ruling, Magistrate Fortune, stated that the prosecution has presented enough evidence to the court and as such she found the defendant guilty of the offence.
O’Neil Estwick was sentenced to one year imprisonment along with a $50,000 fine for harbouring his brother, Lennox Leon Estwick.
According to reports, the duo was arrested by the police on April 30, 2020, at Lover’s Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
The wanted bulletin was issued in October 2019 for Leon Estwick and Delon ‘Demon’ Morgan in relation to the murder of Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll, a gold miner that was shot and killed that same month during an attempted robbery at the Da Silva Street, Newtown branch of El Dorado Trading, which is one of the country’s largest gold dealers.
Six months after issuing the wanted bulletin, police acting on information went to a house at Lover’s Lane about 00:45 hrs. and arrested the brothers. A search was conducted and the police discovered an unlicensed pistol, four rounds of live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis.
Dec 02, 2020– Residents promise to re-ignite the flame of the game with youths being center stage – GFF pledges support for football development, coach and referee training Kaieteur News –...
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Dec 02, 2020
Kaieteur News – What a bizarre country. Riding on a wave of denunciation of corruptibility under the PPP regime, the... more
Kaieteur News – Many years ago, I warned about the lurking danger on our roads. The presence of big bikes ridden in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]