GFF engage community of Kwakwani during Historical Outreach

– Residents promise to re-ignite the flame of the game with youths being center stage

– GFF pledges support for football development, coach and referee training

Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation President, Wayne Forde led a high powered delegation of administrators and Technical personnel on a historic visit to the mining town of Kwakwani which is nestled on the Berbice River in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region.

The weekend visit, which was initiated by veteran football Coach Jimmy McLean, was very successful as Forde took the opportunity to engage residents and key stakeholders on reviving the game in the community which is home to former National midfielder Carey Harris and current National female Under-15 forward, Jalade Trim.

Forde was accompanied by Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) President Terrance Mitchell, GFF Director of Coaching Wilson Toledo, GFF Youth Development Officer Brian ‘Joe Boy’ Joseph, GFF Referees Technical Instructor/Assessor Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid and Social Media Officer, Keeran Williams.

McLean, whose exploits over the years in and out of Guyana is well documented in terms of developing players and teams, has been the driving force behind the resuscitation of the game in Kwakwani and reached out to Forde and the GFF to render assistance which the national governing body acquiesced to.

“We’ve recognised over the years that Kwakwani has not really occupied the headlines for being a vibrant sporting community and particular in the game of football. We all know that this community has produced many outstanding players over the years, Carey Harris being one such player.

We know that one of our most developed young women is from this community and has been training in this community for the past couple of years, young Jalade Trim. So we made the trip to more or less bring support to the football development programme in Kwakwani as well as listen and learn what may have contributed to this community moving from being one of the most vibrant sporting communities within the country to one that do not seem to be producing the better athletes within the various disciplines.”

Forde informed that the conversation with community leaders and elders bore much fruit as they were able to point out the challenges that they would have been facing over the years as well as indicate how they believe they can move the game forward with the youths being the primary focus.

The community members also took the opportunity to commend Forde and the GFF for the historic visit and commitment to work along with them in mapping the way forward.

President Forde committed the GFF’s resources to bring back the game to what it used to be and even take it a step forward noting that for this to be achieved, there has to be a consorted effort on the part of the community to work in association with the Federation.

“Despite everything that we will do and that we are doing right now, it will require the support and the involvement of the entire community to really bring about some change as to what has been taking place over the past couple of years. You have a partner in the Guyana Football Federation but it will not work unless the community steps forward and really help us.

The young people of this community deserve the leadership and the guidance of the adults.”

Football Development materials were presented to the community which was accepted by McLean. The Federation has committed to training of Coaches and Referees once eth individuals have been identified.

Community members have made a huge step as they have identified a number of individuals who will serve on an Ad Hoc Committee to make reality the commitment to revive the sport, more details will follow.