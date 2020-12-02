Full arguments on Jan. 11 for ex-GDF ranks challenging death sentence

Kaieteur News – On January 11, 2021, the Judges of the Court of Appeal are to hear full arguments for the former Guyana Defence Force Coast Guardsmen, Sherwin Hart, Devon Gordon and Deon Greenidge, who are challenging their death sentence for the August 20, 2009 murder of Bartica gold miner, Dwieve Kant Ramdass.

More than a year after the appeal was filed, the judges on Monday commenced the hearing of the death sentence appeal.

In August 2009, the three former GDF Coast Guardsmen were charged and remanded to prison for Ramdass’ murder. Following a preliminary inquiry, a Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against the men for them to stand trial for the killing before a judge and jury and in May 2013, the men went on trial before Justice Franklyn Holder and a 12-person jury. They were found guilty of the crime, and were sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Holder.

The prosecution’s case was that on the day in question at Caiman Hole in the Essequibo River, the three men forced Ramdass into their boat and took him to the aforementioned location where they relieved him of $17M in cash, which he was carrying in a box to Bartica for his employer, before killing him and dumping his body overboard.