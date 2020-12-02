Finance Minister seeking funding to reinvigorate agri sector

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Senior Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, yesterday, began discussions with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to source funding to reinvigorate the agricultural sector. The virtual meeting was held with IFAD Country Director, Maija Peltola, in the Ministry’s boardroom.
The Government has committed to continuing investments in the non-oil sectors since taking office. Guyana’s agricultural sector accounts for more than 20 percent of its gross domestic product. Head of the Project Cycle Management Division (PCMD), Tarachand Balgobin, and PCMD’s Senior Economics and Financial Analyst, Ronette Hetsberger-Murray, also attended the meeting. (DPI)
