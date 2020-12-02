EPA conducted virtual environmental training for teachers

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – From November 15 to 22, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted its first ever virtual Environmental Education training for teachers. This virtual training enabled the teachers to explore their connections with nature. It also served as an impetus for positive, informed actions for the environment and the invaluable services it provides.
This virtual session saw 51 Early Childhood and Primary Trainee teachers; along with four lecturers from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE); Anna Regina, Vreed-en-hoop, New Amsterdam, Linden and Turkeyen centres benefitting from the training. Given the present COVID-19 pandemic, this annual training was conducted via Zoom, but still allowed the teachers to immerse themselves in a rich learning experience about the environment.
This training which first commenced in 2010 was usually conducted in a camp setting; which originally targeted CPCE’s Turkeyen Centre. However, over the years it has expanded, to now include all the six centres. The goal of the training camp is to enable teachers to utilize a variety of methods to successfully infuse environmental education into the core subject areas of the school’s curricula namely, Science, Social Studies, Mathematics and English.
In closing, the EPA extends its gratitude to the CPCE for their continued support.
