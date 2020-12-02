EOIs out for feasibility study, design of Guyana-Suriname bridge

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana and neighbouring Dutch-speaking Suriname, have invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for consultancy services for the conducting of a feasibility study and detailed design for the construction of a bridge connecting both countries.
The duration of the assignment is expected to last for 12 months.
According to the notice, the objective of the consultancy is to conduct a feasibility study, including environmental and social impact assessments and the preparation of detailed designs, drawings, cost estimates and bid documents for the bridge linking South Drain, Suriname and Moleson Creek.
Both governments jointly agree to construct the bridge over the Corentyne River to connect the two countries in a way that will enhance trade and cultural exchanges between both countries and the rest of South America.
On a recent visit to Suriname, President Irfaan Ali, had stated that “once constructed, the bridge will serve as a permanent physical link between the people of Guyana and Suriname, but more importantly, a link to the rest of the South American continent.”
Following the assessment of the submissions, a shortlist of no less than three and no more than six applicants will be provided with full terms of reference and will then be invited to submit technical and financial proposals to undertake the assignment.
The notice also stated that the governments of Suriname and Guyana “reserve the right to accept or reject the applications or to cancel the present invitations partially or in entirety.”
It continued they “will not be bound to assign any reason for not shortlisting any applicant and will not defray any costs incurred by any applicant in the preparation and submission of Expressions of Interests.”
Guyana and Suriname have shared diplomatic relations since November 25, 1975. In November 1998, the countries entered into a joint-venture arrangement for the Canawaima Ferry Service Incorporated, which has facilitated trade and travel for citizens of both countries.
