‘Crass’ hospitalised after being chopped by neighbour

Kaieteur News – The police have arrested a Corentyne man, who severely wounded his neighbour, Jaganauth Hemchand, called “Crass” last weekend.

Hemchand, 42, a labourer of Lot 153 No. 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is now hospitalised in a serious condition after he was severely chopped by his neighbour following a dispute. The suspect, Rishiram Mahaschand, 46, a labourer of Lot 150 No.72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, is currently in police custody.

According to information received, early in the day of November 29, Hemchand was scolding his son who ran over to the suspect’s yard. Hemchand went behind the boy, but was confronted by Mahaschand who told him to leave his yard. The victim left the accused’s yard and went home. Sometime after, Hemchand was in his own yard when the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and entered and began to fire chops at him. In trying to fend off the blows, he was severely chopped on both arms.

The man collapsed and was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated before being transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital in a serious condition. The matter was reported and the police responded immediately and arrested the suspect.

Investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be laid shortly.