Convict in “fowl cock row” murder, sentence reduced by 42 years

Latest update December 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 02, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A convicted murderer yesterday had his 66 years jail sentence for shooting a woman reduced by 42 years in the Court of Appeal.
Mark Assing, called “Jesse,” 48, was indicted for the murder of Abiola Eadie, his neighbour, who he shot twice in her face during a row over a fowl cock. According to reports, the incident occurred at Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara, on June 20, 2012.
The appeal was heard by Chancellor (Ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards, and Justices of Appeal, Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory-Barnes. Meanwhile, the state was represented by Prosecutor Diana Kaulesar-O’Brien.Assing’s sentence was reduced on the grounds that the trial judge made several errors during his summation of the case to the jury.
The ruling was delivered by Justice Cummings-Edwards. She stated, among other things, that the trial judge made several errors in his summing up of the case to the jury.
After the ruling, the members of the appellate court told Assing that his sentence would be reduced to 24 years and his conviction for murder would be substituted for manslaughter.
Reports indicate that on June 20, 2012, Eadie, her son Martin Barker, 21, and a relative Ayesha George, 33, were shot during an argument involving Assing, who had accused Barker of stealing his “fowl cock.”
Following the incident, Eadie was hospitalized, in a vegetative state, and later succumbed to her injuries on July 02, 2012 at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Assing was charged one year later for the killing.
Assing was sentenced in December 2014, by Justice Navindra Singh and a mixed twelve-member jury at the Georgetown Supreme Court to a minimum of 60 years imprisonment and that he was only eligible for parole after serving 30 years.
