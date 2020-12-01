Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

TV station crew rescues mom, 2 children after canoe mishap in the Pomeroon River

Dec 01, 2020

Rescuers after retrieving the capsized canoe

Kaieteur News – A mother and her two young children are fortunate to be alive, after their canoe capsized in the Pomeroon River on Sunday morning.
The mother has been identified as Sandhra Austin, a 29-year-old mother of Lower Pomeroon River.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred sometime around 10:30 hrs. last Sunday morning opposite Red Hill, Karawab.

Rescued: The mother and two young children after being rescued by the television team last Sunday.

At the time of incident, the woman had in her canoe her two daughters, ages three and four.
Based on reports, the woman was on her way to church, when an engine boat, described as the police boat, sped by.
The wave from the boat reportedly capsized the canoe, sending the woman and her children overboard.
Kaieteur News understands that the canoe miraculously stuck between a floating log, which kept it afloat. The woman and her two kids clung to the canoe, as they called out for help.
Reports are that a technical team from the locally owned RCA television, from the Essequibo Coast, was in the area. They were alerted by the cries for help.
Two of the men boarded their vessel, crossed the river and rescued the woman and her two kids within minutes.
When contacted, the Police Commander of the Regional Division, confirmed that police were conducting investigations in the Pomeroon on the said day of the incident.
The police commander indicated, however, that she was unaware of the mishap, and has advised that a formal police report be made.

 

 

