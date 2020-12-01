Teen’s ponytail saved her from death

Kaieteur News – A teenager was saved from the jaws of death by her ponytail following a car accident on Sunday last on Hillfoot Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Aalliyah Norton of 650 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Kaieteur News learnt that she lives there with her older sister and younger brother.

According to a relative, the teen is still at the Georgetown Public Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but she has regained consciousness and is showing signs of improvement.

During an interview with this publication, Olivia Norton, the teens elder sister said that Aalliyah owes her life to her ponytail, since that was how the man who saved her spotted her in the water.

According to a police report, the accident occurred at around 20:30 hrs., last week Sunday. It was reported that the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern side of the road.

The driver of the motorcar told the police that while proceeding, an unknown vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction – overtook another vehicle and ended up in his path.

The driver alleged that upon seeing that he pulled south to avoid a collision when the right side back tyre “blew out.”

He eventually lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle toppling over and ended up off the road in a trench.

Olivia told this publication that she had sent her sister to the shop and when she returned from the shop she left home around 18:00 hrs. to go by a nearby relative. The sister said that after Aalliyah failed to return home, she didn’t suspect anything since she thought that she was still by the relative.

“Around 12:00 hrs. I started to worry where this girl was because she does normally come back before that time…around 02:00 hrs. my neighbour called and said that how Aalliyah reach in an accident. The bus driver carried her to Diamond Hospital first and then they transferred her to GPHC.”

Olivia added, “What we found out is that they were drinking and the car was overload… Aalliyah along with another girl was in the car, but Aalliyah was the only one that received serious injuries… others got a few small scrapes about their bodies and that’s it.”

“After the car crash the driver and others ran from the scene and a bus driver that was heading up the highway stopped at the scene and while looking at the car in the water he saw Aalliyah’s ponytail and pulled her out from the water and rushed her to the hospital along with another guy.”

Doctors told the teen’s relative that if the bus driver didn’t spot her ponytail she would not have survived.

Olivia stated that the water from Aalliyah’s head was already drained out and now they are just hoping for her to be discharged as soon as possible.

Kaieteur News was told that the 23-year-old driver of Second Street, Sandville, Kuru Kururu, was released on station bail. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.