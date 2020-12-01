Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect, 34, in killing of ex-lover, 16, to face court after recovering from suicide attempt

Dec 01, 2020 News

Charges soon: The suspect – “Kumar”

Kaieteur News – A thirty-four-year old man who stabbed to death his ex-lover, 16, last month, will soon be discharged from the hospital after recovering from his suicide attempt.
The suspected killer, who has been identified as Kumar, has been hospitalized at the Oscar Joseph Hospital since last November 11.
Reports are that the man consumed a poisonous chemical, after stabbing Sanesha Lall, about 20 times.

Dead: Sanesha Lall

According to a senior police source, the suspect will be discharged from the hospital this week, after being admitted for 21 days.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect premeditated to murder the teen, after she reportedly severed the relationship.
On November 11, the suspect forced his way into the teen’s Richmond Housing Scheme home, Essequibo Coast, where he stabbed her in the presence of her two siblings.
After fleeing the scene, the man consumed a poisonous substance, which was later identified by police as Indezone. Sources told Kaieteur News that the suspect committed the act after being rejected by the victim.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket

GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket

Dec 01, 2020

Rain and Walk overs mars latest round W/Dem Masters win Kaieteur News – The adverse weather and a couple of Walk-overs marred the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket...
Read More
GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4

Dec 01, 2020

Nand Persaud renews BCB Female Cricket sponsorship for 2021

Nand Persaud renews BCB Female Cricket...

Dec 01, 2020

AAG ready for this Sunday’s South American 10k race

AAG ready for this Sunday’s South American 10k...

Dec 01, 2020

GFF launches #wecare health & football social media campaign

GFF launches #wecare health & football...

Nov 30, 2020

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket… Singh’s unbeaten 58 spurs Imam Bacchus to victory

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket…...

Nov 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • The only option left

    Kaieteur News – The Front Page Comment in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper repeated the call for renegotiation... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]