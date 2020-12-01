Suspect, 34, in killing of ex-lover, 16, to face court after recovering from suicide attempt

Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A thirty-four-year old man who stabbed to death his ex-lover, 16, last month, will soon be discharged from the hospital after recovering from his suicide attempt.
The suspected killer, who has been identified as Kumar, has been hospitalized at the Oscar Joseph Hospital since last November 11.
Reports are that the man consumed a poisonous chemical, after stabbing Sanesha Lall, about 20 times.
According to a senior police source, the suspect will be discharged from the hospital this week, after being admitted for 21 days.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect premeditated to murder the teen, after she reportedly severed the relationship.
On November 11, the suspect forced his way into the teen’s Richmond Housing Scheme home, Essequibo Coast, where he stabbed her in the presence of her two siblings.
After fleeing the scene, the man consumed a poisonous substance, which was later identified by police as Indezone. Sources told Kaieteur News that the suspect committed the act after being rejected by the victim.
