Suriname ferry to reopen soon

– Gov’t. issues COVID-19 measures for December

– non-essential travel restricted to, from Region Seven

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has issued the COVID-19 Emergency Measures for December, with new guidelines for travel to Region Seven and to Suriname.

The curfew remains the same for December, with lockdown hours from 10:30 pm to 4 am.

Non-essential travel into and out of Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) is restricted from December 1 to 31. Travel will only be permitted where it is connected to an essential service, according to the Official Gazette, which was issued on Monday.

The Gazette also states that gatherings in Region Seven shall not exceed five persons utilizing the required physical distance of six feet. Also, the Regional Democratic Council is tasked with ensuring the sanitizing of Government buildings, landings and transportation.

Meanwhile, travel to Suriname via the Moleson Creek Crossing will be opened from December 12. All operators and passengers must comply with the precautionary port health measures.

Travel to the neighbouring country was halted and the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service closed, following Guyana’s first COVID-19 case on March 14, 2020. This prompted the shutdown of all ports of entry.

On October 12, the Government reopened its airports to commercial travel, while travel and trade between Guyana and Suriname through Moleson Creek remained closed.