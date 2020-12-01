Region 10 woman, 31, dies as COVID-19 death toll reaches 151

Kaieteur News – A 31-year-old Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) woman who succumbed to the novel Coronavirus on Sunday was recorded as Guyana’s 151st COVID-19 death.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) who said that the woman died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Additionally, 30 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday.

This was presented in the MOH’s daily dashboard update which also says that three persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital; 63 in institutional isolation; 31 are in institutional quarantine while 797 persons are in approved home isolation.

To date, 30,096 persons have been tested for the virus while 4,392 have recovered.