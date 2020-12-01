Partly decomposed body of East Canje pensioner found in house

Kaieteur News – The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bharrat Mandroo, 76, a pensioner of Lot 31 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice.

The body was partly decomposed when it was found in the lower flat of a two-storey house which he shares with his niece. He was discovered lying naked on a bed in the lower flat.

According to the man’s niece, Omwatie Mandroo, 43, a vendor at the New Amsterdam Market, she occupies the upper flat of the house while her uncle occupies the lower flat.

The woman stated her uncle was suffering from several complications.

She said that she last saw him sitting under his house about 11:50 hrs on Wednesday.

The woman stated that when she woke up about 06:30 on Sunday, she got a stench which was coming from the lower flat of the house. She said that upon making checks she discovered her uncle’s body lying in a partially decomposed state.

There were no marks of violence found on the body. The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Baileys Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.