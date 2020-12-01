Partly decomposed body of East Canje pensioner found in house

Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bharrat Mandroo, 76, a pensioner of Lot 31 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice.
The body was partly decomposed when it was found in the lower flat of a two-storey house which he shares with his niece. He was discovered lying naked on a bed in the lower flat.
According to the man’s niece, Omwatie Mandroo, 43, a vendor at the New Amsterdam Market, she occupies the upper flat of the house while her uncle occupies the lower flat.
The woman stated her uncle was suffering from several complications.
She said that she last saw him sitting under his house about 11:50 hrs on Wednesday.
The woman stated that when she woke up about 06:30 on Sunday, she got a stench which was coming from the lower flat of the house. She said that upon making checks she discovered her uncle’s body lying in a partially decomposed state.
There were no marks of violence found on the body. The body was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body is presently at the Baileys Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.
Dec 01, 2020Rain and Walk overs mars latest round W/Dem Masters win Kaieteur News – The adverse weather and a couple of Walk-overs marred the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket...
Dec 01, 2020
Dec 01, 2020
Dec 01, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
Kaieteur News – Senior journalist at this newspaper, Kiana Wilburg, published a letter in this paper yesterday in which... more
Kaieteur News – The Front Page Comment in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper repeated the call for renegotiation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]