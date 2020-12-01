Marcus Bisram beaten, robbed of millions in cash, jewellery in home invasion

Police hunts bandits…

Kaiteur News – Armed bandits Sunday night barged into the premises of former murder accused, Marcus Brian Bisram, and carted off millions of dollars in cash and jewellery belonging to the family.

Bisram told the media that it was just around 19:30 hrs. Sunday, while he was sitting with relatives having a chat like they always do on evenings at his Number 70 Village residence, four men entered the premises through the front gate that was left open.

He disclosed that the men were all wearing surgical masks and gloves. Three brandished guns while the fourth was armed with a cutlass.

“Four masked men came in and three of them had guns and another a cutlass. They came in and said “don’t move” and they relieved everyone of their cellphones and then they directed everyone to go into the house,” he said.Bisram stated that while they were in the house with the men, the bandits relieved everyone of their jewellery and raided their pockets for cash. One gunman grabbed unto a two-year-old as he made his demands from Bisram.

“One of them asked me where is my room and asked me for all the jewellery and money and I gave him because he had a gun at the head of a two-year-old kid…and the other two was with the rest of the relatives here,” Bisram said. Shortly after grabbing the loot, the men escaped.

Surveillance footage seen by this publication showed the minute the men entered the yard. In the footage, Bisram was focused on his cellphone while sitting with two female relatives.

There were several other persons seated at separate tables in the yard. The four men rushed it and one grabbed the phone out of Bisram’s hand while another seemed to have a confrontation with a male relative of Bisram.

Shortly after, the bandits guided everyone in the house and spent at least three minutes before exiting and making their escape. Kaieteur News understands that the men arrived on motorcycles and parked it a few houses away from Bisram’s house… they escaped on the said motorcycles in the direction of Georgetown.

Eight cellular phones including Bisram’s iPhone Pro Max, his two gold bangles (100 pennyweights each), a 100 pennyweight gold chain, a diamond ring worth US$12,000, $5M Guyana currency and his wallet which contained seven credit cards and US$2,000, were stolen, he said.

According to Bisram, the $5M Guyana currency was withdrawn some six days ago to pay his lawyer. When questioned about security, Bisram stated that at the time of the robbery he had no security and has not had any security for the past three months.

Shortly after the men escaped, the police were immediately contacted and they responded to the scene some 15 minutes later, Bisram said.

Bisram made news in Guyana a few years ago after he was accused of masterminding the killing of a carpenter in Berbice. The carpenter was a guest at Bisram’s home and was reportedly beaten and dumped after clashing with the New-York based Guyanese.

The carpenter’s body was found on the roadway and it appeared to be a death from a road accident.

However, the relatives were not satisfied and police investigation saw several men arrested and charged.

A warrant was issued for Bisram who had already left Guyana for New York.

He was extradited back to Guyana to face the murder charge. He was freed earlier this year.