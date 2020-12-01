Man chops drinking buddy for drinking more rum than him

Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A man became infuriated on Saturday and chopped his drinking buddy over an alleged dispute of who was imbibing more.
The incident took place around 08:40 hrs. at a shop located in Tiger Creek, North West District, Region One.
Currently nursing multiple chop wounds to the neck and body at Matthews Ridge Hospital, is Ceveland Caslistro of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Three.
Investigators reported that Caslistro and the man were imbibing together at the shop. According to police, hours later, an argument started between the two men.
Kaieteur News was told that they began accusing one another of drinking more rum.
Things escalated quickly, stated a police report, and the man pulled out a cutlass from his pants waist and began chopping Caslistro until he fell to the floor.
The suspect ran away and the police were summoned to the scene immediately.
The ranks picked up Caslistro and rushed him to the Hospital where he received medical attention.
A manhunt is now on for the suspect.
Dec 01, 2020Rain and Walk overs mars latest round W/Dem Masters win Kaieteur News – The adverse weather and a couple of Walk-overs marred the latest round of the GCB/Tropical Spring 0-40 T20 cricket...
Dec 01, 2020
Dec 01, 2020
Dec 01, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
Kaieteur News – Senior journalist at this newspaper, Kiana Wilburg, published a letter in this paper yesterday in which... more
Kaieteur News – The Front Page Comment in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper repeated the call for renegotiation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]