Man chops drinking buddy for drinking more rum than him

Kaieteur News – A man became infuriated on Saturday and chopped his drinking buddy over an alleged dispute of who was imbibing more.

The incident took place around 08:40 hrs. at a shop located in Tiger Creek, North West District, Region One.

Currently nursing multiple chop wounds to the neck and body at Matthews Ridge Hospital, is Ceveland Caslistro of Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast, Region Three.

Investigators reported that Caslistro and the man were imbibing together at the shop. According to police, hours later, an argument started between the two men.

Kaieteur News was told that they began accusing one another of drinking more rum.

Things escalated quickly, stated a police report, and the man pulled out a cutlass from his pants waist and began chopping Caslistro until he fell to the floor.

The suspect ran away and the police were summoned to the scene immediately.

The ranks picked up Caslistro and rushed him to the Hospital where he received medical attention.

A manhunt is now on for the suspect.