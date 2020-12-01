Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Local content gone foreign

Dec 01, 2020

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De World Bank cannot tell de government who fuh hire. De World Bank paying de consultant and de hiring does gat to tek place according to World Bank standards. But in de final analysis, de Government gat fuh give a no-objecton. So dem boys nah accepting nottin wah Trotty saying.
It was a mistake when dem dis de Local Content Policy wah de man Paul did develop. But de present government still gat de policy so dem boys nah know why Prezzie had to appoint an advisory committee pun local content. De best advice already in de house. All de Pressie gat fuh do is to pull de Paul report and implement it. Story dun.
De Vee Pee giving he mouth air. He talking how locals must get preference. But what preference he talking about when there is no local content law. And even if de law come which local firms gat de capacity fuh supply anything to de oil rig.
De Coalition tek five years and nah put dem local companies in a position to supply de oil industry. Dem sit down pun dem laurels and now there is lot of talk about local content. When de oil dun start pump and de Trinidadians and Americans done dominating de procurement.
De politicians put a big shaft pun Guyana. Dem give away we oil blocks, dem sign contract with dem eyes close; dem shortchange de country with de production sharing agreement and now dem leading de people up a blind alley when dem talking about local content.
Local content nah gone Cove and John. It gone to Port of Spain and Texas.
Talk half and demand we oil blocks be returned!

