Linden honors 25 in first annual music awards

– Mafi is best new artiste of the year

Kaieteur News – The first Annual Linden Music Awards was staged over the weekend at the Watooka Guesthouse, Mackenzie Linden and streamed live, following strict COVID-19 guidelines, with top personalities recognized for their contributions.The event was hosted TV personality, Kady Sears and Adrian Boston, Secretary of the Region 10 Tourism Committee. Present were Linden’s Mayor, Waneka Arrindell; Parliamentarians, Jermaine Figueria and Nema Flu Best; along with other regional officials.

According to the RTC, the Best New Artiste of the Year was Mafi.

The Music Producer of the Year went to Code Red Records, while the following other categories were also recognized:

Contemporary Artiste of the Year – Diana Chapman; Soca Artiste of the Year – Brandon; Rukatooks Artiste of the Year – Gucci Boss; Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Davy Marley; Linden Music Ambassador Award 2019-2020 – Ralston Richmond; Reggae Artiste of the Year -Best; True Patriot Award – Static; Calypsonian of the Year – De Professor; People’s Choice Award – Mafi; Songwriter of the Year – GT Youths; Best Live Contemporary Band – Cannon Ball.

In addition, the Best Live Gospel Band went to the Redeemers Band, while the following were also recognized:

Best Female Gospel Artiste – Rene Winter; Best Male Gospel Artiste – Double G; Denis Parkinsoin Lifetime Achievement Award – Jeffrey Jackson; Music Video Director of the Year – Director DEX;

Best Cover Remix – Deon Anderson; Best Music Video of the Year – Miracle; Dancehall DJ of the Year – DJ Badboyz; Radio DJ of the Year – DJ Fearless; Children Band/Steel Orchestra Award – Linden Drum Core; Musician of the Year – Pastor McDonald; Collaboration of the Year – Davy featuring Mafi while the R&B/Hip Hop award went to Lashawn Banz.

According to the RTC, in his final remarks, MP Devin Sears, Chairman of the Region 10 Tourism Committee, thanked the judging panel – Michael James; Jenel Arthur and DJ Dan Hype; the Minister and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; the Department of Tourism; Region Ten Democratic Council; The Linden Mayor and Town Council; APNU+AFC PR Committee and sponsors for their support.

“Tonight, Linden has made history once again, with the introduction of the annual Linden Music Awards.”

He noted that the Linden’s artistes creativity became paramount, especially during this global pandemic, the quality of composition and production is on par with the rest of the world and will continue to get better; he encouraged artistes to work on their craft, use social media as a platform to promote themselves and posited that next year will be a great year for Linden and Guyanese Music.

The Linden billboard will be introduced and as a bonus for each award, $100,000 will be given in the coming year. “If you think 2020 was great, wait until 2021.”