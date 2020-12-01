Group drinking at gas station during curfew arrested after gun find

Latest update December 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 01, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A security officer who was imbibing alcohol after curfew hours with some friends, has been arrested after he was caught throwing a gun near a stand at Chico Ramas Gas Station, Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.
While the police did not release a name, the security officer was identified as a 46-year-old male of Park Street, Enterprise.
According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 23:20 hrs. on Saturday.
Based on information received, a team of policemen under the command of an Assistant Superintendent who were on patrol, observed a group of persons imbibing alcohol at the gas station.
The police report stated that at the time, a Toyota Allion motor car was parked with a female seated in the front passenger seat. Several males were seen seated on a bench just next to the car. Investigators reported that the individuals were warned and told to return to their respective homes.
Police said that they saw the security officer approaching the car. He opened the right rear door and removed an object that appeared to be a firearm. He reportedly went to the western half of the gas station and threw the object near a stand.
Upon searching the area, the ranks recovered a 9mm gun along with 12 live rounds of ammunition.
The individuals were arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station for the possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Kaieteur News understands that the security officer, along with two other persons, are in custody while the investigation is still ongoing.
