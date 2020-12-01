Family hikes reward to $1M to find killers in 2019 Bourda granny’s murder

Kaieteur News – One year has gone by and family members of murdered pensioner Marva Oudkirk, 67, are still continuing their efforts in trying to find her killer (s).

Police believe it might be a Cuban national, Lopez Perez Jair, 31, and had issued a wanted bulletin for him in March of this year. He was never apprehended.

In their bid for closure and justice, Oudkirk’s family members have now decided to offer a new reward of $1M.Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Oudkirk’s only daughter, Makada Oudkirk, said: “We are begging for any information on the whereabouts of the prime suspect, Lopez Perez Jair.”

Makada had found her mother’s body on October 10, 2019 inside her residence at 241 Bourda Street, Georgetown.

Oudkirk’s corpse was found around 19:45hrs that evening lying on her bed with a mosquito net wrapped around her neck.

One of her rooms was ransacked and family members reported that her jewelry and an undisclosed amount of cash were missing. Investigators also noted that the intruder had removed several floor boards to enter her home.

Detectives began working with the theory that she was slain during the furtherance of a robbery. An autopsy report later verified that Oudkirk was strangled to death.

A CCTV footage later obtained by police showed someone entering the woman’s premises during the time she was murdered.

Five months later, in March, Kaieteur News reported that cops were seeking a Cuban National, identified as Lopez Perez Jair for her demise.

This newspaper was told that prior to the woman’s demise, Jair frequented the nieghbourhood.

Persons said he was a labourer but never was seen visiting Oudkirk’s home.

Nevertheless, after her death, he vanished and since then cops have been looking for him.

Sources told Kaieteur News that contact has been with the authorities in Cuba to find out if he might have returned there but he is still to be located.

Jair last known addresses are lot 106 Plantation Versailles, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and San Miguel del Padrón, Havana, Cuba.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of Jair can call the following numbers: 216- 0251, 216-0253, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 226-9834, 268-2298, 226-2222, 229-2557, 617-9660, 911 or contact the nearest police station.