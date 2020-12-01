Boat captain kills self, chops woman who denied him a relationship with her under-age daughter

Kaieteur News – Resident of Riverview, Ruimveldt, yesterday witnessed a bizarre scene with a boat captain who killed himself and chopped a woman all because she denied him a relationship with her 14-year-old daughter.

The incident took place around 13:00hrs at Riverview, Ruimveldt, not far from a police station.

The dead boat captain has been identified as Jeffery Narine, 52, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Hospitalized is Michelle Russell, 36, who was reportedly chopped by the boat captain.

Investigators reported that earlier in the day, Narine went to Russell’s home and threatened her.

Police were told that he sternly warned the woman that if she did not allow him to be with her 14-year-old daughter, he will kill both her and the teen. She reportedly refused to adhere.

Later that afternoon, he returned armed with two cutlasses and a knife in his waist.

He approached Russell and chopped her twice-once to her abdomen and once to her left hand. He left uttering words, according to police report, that he “will kill someone”

Russell was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was admitted.

Instead of leaving the area, Narine sat in front of a shop. Police were notified and went there to apprehend him.

Upon seeing the uniformed ranks, Narine reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed himself to the neck. He fell to the ground and the ranks were forced to call an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor on the team.

His body was removed and taken to the morgue.