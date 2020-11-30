Salesman shot, another injured during brazen attempted robbery

Kaieteur News – A salesman attached to the Sunshine Supermarket located at Chesney Front, Corentyne, Berbice is currently hospitalised with a wound to his upper abdomen (left side) after being shot during an attempted robbery Saturday last. Another salesman, who sustained a minor laceration to his left side chin from a bullet that was discharged at him, spoke with this publication about the incident.

Ravindra Hardyal from Fyrish Village disclosed that the incident occurred just around 16:30hrs. He said that a truck owned by the proprietors of the supermarket had stopped in front of the business place to collect goods. He stated that as he, along with three other salesmen made their way out to the truck, they were confronted by two men – one armed with a gun and another with a knife. Hardyal said the men ran out from the back of the truck while it was parked on the road and it appeared as though they trailed it using a motorcycle which was also parked nearby.

”When the truck pull up, I go out there to see what more they got to collect. So while I deh talking with the truck man and dem other guys, one guy run out from at the back of the truck and he grab one of the salesmen and the other one grab me,” he said.Hardyal disclosed that he tried fighting off the man and he managed to get away but then the man unzipped a bag he had on his back and whipped out a knife. He stated that the other perpetrator, who was armed with a gun, released his grip from the other salesman and jumped on to his motorcycle. The gunman then “fired two shots” – one grazed him to his left side jaw and the other struck the other salesman.

”I don’t even know when this other guy got shot. The man had a small barrel gun but dem na get to take anything, they tried to rob the truck because it look like dem trail the truck. One had on mask and the other had on a helmet and when dem done, dem escape and ride go New Amsterdam side,” Hardyal said.

The injured man is currently hospitalised at the Anamayah Memorial Hospital. He has been identified as Lochan Matadeen from 63 Village. (Malisa Playter-Harry)