GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4…Chunilall, bowlers hand Regal Legends over-50 title; Fraser ton guides Fisherman Masters to victory in over 45 category

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – A fine half century from opener Mahase Chunilall and a spirited bowling performance led Regal Legends to a five-wicket victory over Savage Legends when the teams collided in the final of the over 50 category in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 4 yesterday.

Opting to bat at the Everest Cricket Club, Savage Legends were reduced to 8-2, losing the wickets of Randolph Perreira (02) and Vishnauth Gobin (00), both falling to Parsram Persaud.

Latchman Yadram and Raymond Bisraj took the score to 34 before Bisraj was run out for 13, while Latchman Yadram was dismissed for 24 as Savage Legends fell into further trouble.

Seemangal Yadram and Nadir Baksh provided some impetus to the innings; Yadram was taken off Mahendra Hardyal for 24 while Baksh remained not out on 31. Kennard Luke contributed 16 as Savage Legends managed 126-7. Eric Thomas claimed 2-11, Parsram Persaud had 2-14 and Hardyal 2-28.

Chunilall and Hardyal put Regal Legends on course with a solid start before Hardyal was caught off Seemangal Yadram for 11.

Chunilall continued to play his shots and along with Eon Abel took their team closer to victory before Abel was taken off Anil Rambarran for 16. Chunilall was caught off Vishnauth Gobin for 51 which included four fours and three sixes, while Eric Thomas was caught off Seemangal Yadram for 13. However, Rudolph Baker ensured Regal Legends retained their title with an unbeaten 27 as they finished on 128-5 in 16.5 overs. Yadram took 2-21.

Chunilall was named man-of-the-match, while Thomas, with two centuries in the tournament, received one flat screen television set for being named the most valuable player.

Regal Legends pocketed a trophy and $200,000, while Savage Legends received a trophy and $50,000.

In the over-45 final, opener Keith Fraser struck an attacking unbeaten century to lead Fisherman Masters to a three-run victory over Wellman Masters. The left-handed Fraser was the backbone of the innings as he led Fisherman Masters to a challenging 240-4, batting first.

Fraser smashed 13 fours and a similar number of sixes in scoring 178 not out, the highest individual score in the history of the tournament. So dominant was Fraser’s innings that the next best score was 10 by Ramo Malone.

Sheldon Perch, Imtiaz Mohamed, Wayne Jones and Hardat Heeranandan took one wicket each.

Wellman Masters lost the early wicket of Azeemul Haniff without scoring, but Greg De Franca and Troy Lewis repaired the early damage as they kept their team in the hunt with a decent second wicket stand.

De Franca was the mainstay of his team’s chase as he stroked four fours and 11 well-timed sixes in a fluent 108, while Lewis who played a number of handsome shots on both sides of the pitch, slammed five fours and seven sixes in a rapid 87. However, Pooran Singh removed them both in quick succession to keep Fisherman Masters’ hopes alive. Lloyd Ruplall was then bowled by Stanley Mohabir for 16, while Wayne Jones was run out for two as Wellman Masters finished on 237-5. Mohabir picked up three wickets while Pooran had two.

Fraser was named man-of-the-match and was also voted the most valuable player for which he received a flat screen television set.

Fisherman Masters took home a trophy and $200,000 and Wellman Masters a trophy and $50,000.

Meanwhile, Speedboat won the open final by 31 runs against Regal All stars. (More details about this game in tomorrow’s edition).