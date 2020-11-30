Latest update November 30th, 2020 1:00 AM

GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket… Singh’s unbeaten 58 spurs Imam Bacchus to victory

Nov 30, 2020 Sports

Imam Bacchus over-40 team.

A flashy unbeaten 58 from opener Eishwar Singh led Imam Bacchus to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Invaders Masters yesterday at the beautiful Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Cost as the Essequibo zone of the GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket tournament bowled off.
In a match reduced to 15 overs due to rain, Invaders Masters reached 112-8 off their allotted overs expired.
Dharmendra Lakhan top scored with 38 while Devendra Mahdeo contributed 27. But only Deopaul Drepaul with 11 of the other batsmen reached double figures.
Lakeram Persaud captured 4-29 and Fazeer Khan and Ghansham Deonarine took two wickets each for Imam Bacchus who replied with 114-3.
A half century opening stand between Eishwar Singh, who slammed 58 not out, and Ramesh Chatterton 22 set up the convincing win before Punraj Singh made an undefeated 15 to see the host home.
The Demerara zone resumes today, while the Berbice zone is set to resume on Wednesday. (Sean Devers)

