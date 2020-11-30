GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket… Singh’s unbeaten 58 spurs Imam Bacchus to victory

Latest update November 30th, 2020 1:00 AM
Nov 30, 2020 Sports
A flashy unbeaten 58 from opener Eishwar Singh led Imam Bacchus to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Invaders Masters yesterday at the beautiful Imam Bacchus ground on the Essequibo Cost as the Essequibo zone of the GCB/Tropical Spring O-40 T20 cricket tournament bowled off.
In a match reduced to 15 overs due to rain, Invaders Masters reached 112-8 off their allotted overs expired.
Dharmendra Lakhan top scored with 38 while Devendra Mahdeo contributed 27. But only Deopaul Drepaul with 11 of the other batsmen reached double figures.
Lakeram Persaud captured 4-29 and Fazeer Khan and Ghansham Deonarine took two wickets each for Imam Bacchus who replied with 114-3.
A half century opening stand between Eishwar Singh, who slammed 58 not out, and Ramesh Chatterton 22 set up the convincing win before Punraj Singh made an undefeated 15 to see the host home.
The Demerara zone resumes today, while the Berbice zone is set to resume on Wednesday. (Sean Devers)
Nov 30, 2020Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has launched a social media campaign to encourage healthy behaviour and greater participation in football as part of its UEFA Assist...
Nov 30, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Kaieteur News – In the September 17, 2020 issue of Stabroek News (SN) in the letter pages (poor Kaieteur News, I wonder... more
Recently, the British High Commissioner bid farewell to Guyana. He had initially said his formal goodbyes but was then asked... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]