CPA probing rape of 14-year-old who recently gave birth

Kaieteur News – The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a 14-year-old giving birth after she was allegedly raped by her stepfather. CPA Director, Ann Greene, confirmed that an investigation is underway. She said too that the CPA has had a keen eye on the matter since it was reported.

The teen, who was living with her mother, stepfather and six siblings, has a hearing disability, according to Greene. This, she said, made it harder for the teen to communicate the rape that occurred earlier this year. She, however, managed to disclose to relatives that the stepfather had come home drunk one night and committed the act.

Kaieteur News understands that when the teen made attempts to relay the information to her mother, she was beaten (by both her mother and the stepfather). Further, the teen was eventually sent to live with a relative who noticed her ‘swollen tummy’ upon her arrival. The teen was also lacking an appetite which left the relative extremely concerned. The relative queried whether the teen was pregnant, but her mother insisted that this was not the case.

Despite the mother’s denial, the relative took the teen to a clinic where her suspicions were confirmed. The teen was 33 weeks pregnant at the time. Even after seeing the results of an ultrasound, the teen’s mother maintained she (the teen) was not pregnant.

Greene told this publication that the stepfather has since fled, hampering a paternity DNA test from being conducted to confirm if he is indeed the father. The man was suspected to have fled after seeing media reports on the rape.

Greene assured that all efforts will be made to find the suspect so that he can be held accountable if found guilty. The teen’s mother will also be held accountable, the CPA Director added.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the teen and her baby are doing well at the healthcare facility where she gave birth.

Also, the CPA Director revealed that arrangements have been made for the teen to stay with relatives. However, she will still be monitored by the CPA, as the investigation continues, Greene added. This, she said, would be better than placing the teen in an institution as she will be able to receive care from relatives. It was also revealed that since the teen is not proficient in sign language to properly communicate, through the Child Advocacy Centre, she will be educated to do so.