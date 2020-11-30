Latest update November 30th, 2020 1:00 AM

Carpenter dies in Berbice accident

Nov 30, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A carpenter is now dead following an accident along the Number 5 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) Public Road.
Dead is Thussan Joe, a 35-year-old motorcyclist of Number 22 Village, WCB. Reports are that the accident occurred on Saturday November 28, 2020 around 18:00hrs. It involved a motorcar owned by Donna Fraser Sears and was driven by Devon Sears, 28, of Plantation Brahn WCB. Joe was on the motorcycle.
According to reports, the motorcar made a U-turn from north to south into the path of the motorcycle, which was proceeding east along the northern side of the same road. As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist fell on to the southern grass parapet. He sustained injuries about his body.
He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar which gave a reading and print out of zero micrograms of alcohol.
Both vehicles were lodged at the Fort Wellington Police Station and are to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer. The driver of the motorcar is in custody pending investigations.

 

