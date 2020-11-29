Region One donates school boat, engine to Unity Grant children

– several schools being rehabilitated

Kaieteur News – Over 30 students from Unity Grant enrolled in the Warapoka Primary and Nursery schools will now have easier access to education, through the donation of a 30-ft boat and 15 horsepower engine.

Barima-Waini (Region One) Regional Executive Officer (REO) Mr. Tikaram Bisesar told DPI that this donation is the realisation of a commitment made to residents during an outreach earlier this year.

He said that the community’s previous boat was irreparable so the region pledged to provide a vessel for the students, who travel approximately two hours from the village to attend school. This boat will cut travelling time in half.

“At this moment, we have already given the boat to the community and so all that is left,, is to deliver the engine. The Regional Education Officer will soon make the trip to take the engine,” the REO said.

Unity Grant boasts a population of just under 100 persons including children. It is located along the Waini River.

In addition to this, Mr. Bisesar said the regional administration has also started to rehabilitate several schools and to install the necessary amenities to bring them into compliance with the COVID-19 measures.

The works include some rollover projects that the administration hopes to complete on schools like the Port Kaituma Primary and Secondary and the construction and enclosure of living quarters at Manawarin. Renovations are also ongoing at the Matthews Ridge Nursery and Primary and extensions of the Whitewater Primary School, among others.

“Most of the works commenced. We are hoping that everything can be completed by year-end and in other instances, we will have a few rollover projects in 2021, but those will be major infrastructural projects,” Mr. Bisesar said.

The administration’s education programme is quite extensive and it hopes to improve the delivery of education in the region, the REO said. (DPI)