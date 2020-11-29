Oil companies must not prohibit employees from becoming unionized- Labour Minister

Latest update November 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, has made it clear that oil companies and their sub-contractors which are operating in Guyana, must not prohibit their employees from becoming unionized, as doing so would be against the laws of Guyana.
It was during an engagement with the press last Friday, Minister Hamilton highlighted to the press that he has received reports of discrimination and overworking without compensation on the oil platforms offshore Guyana. In detail, he indicated that these employees have reported that they were being underpaid for the same jobs expatriates were doing, as well as working 12 hours a day, exclusive of overtime.
To this the minister said, “I said to ExxonMobil when they were here that I believe that they have the responsibility to speak to their contractors that they bring into the space, to ensure that they must facilitate workers forming unionizations, or unions if they care to. I will continue to fight for all and sundry on those matters.”
Notably, Kaieteur News had published reports last year in which TotalTec, an oil services company, has prohibited their employees from joining or forming unions. Disgruntled by this, head of the Guyana Trade Unions Congress (GTUC) Lincoln Lewis had asked the government, the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to intervene but nothing was done.
The Labour Minister had also pointed out that the Ministry of Labour currently lacks the capacity and expertise to dispatch Labour Officers and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) officers to the oilrigs. Once there, these officers would be charged with identifying labour issues, and would report them back to the authorities, following which it would act.
However, those officers are currently under training, Hamilton pointed out.
“That conversation continues,” the Minister said. “We have a joint technical committee that is the ministry with ExxonMobil and also with AmCham that continue to discuss these issues.”
Nov 29, 2020– exciting climax anticipated today By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Eric Thomas struck his second century as Regal Legends booked their place in the final of the over 50 category when...
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 28, 2020
Kaieteur News – If there is any philosophy I embrace in life is that a man must fight for his family; family comes... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is up to its tricks. Having demanded that all nurses benefit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]