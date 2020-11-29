Minister briefed on recent ganja bust in prison officers’ quarters

Latest update November 29th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has been briefed on the recent marijuana bust in the prison officers’ quarters located at the Lusignan Prison Officers’ Sports Club.
This is according to a press release sent out by the ministry, reiterating its zero tolerance for rogue members of the law enforcement agencies. The ministry also stated that it will continue to support every effort to root out those elements from the system.Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, the release stated, reported to the Minister that a search was conducted on November 11 and a quantity of suspected cannabis was found. At the time of the search, two prison officers were occupying the quarters.
Reports are that the cannabis, which amounted to 894 grams, was in a plastic bag stashed in a cupboard underneath a sink. An investigation was launched and the two prison officers were arrested. Both of them denied ownership of the drugs. According to the release, they claimed that they weren’t aware that the marijuana was there.
Evidence obtained by police was sufficient to charge only one of the officers, Quincy Jemmott, 34, of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.
He appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate Court on November 16 and was charged with ‘Trafficking in Cannabis.’ Jemmott was granted $150,000 bail and is expected to reappear in court on March 22, 2021.
Nov 29, 2020– exciting climax anticipated today By Zaheer Mohamed Kaieteur News – Eric Thomas struck his second century as Regal Legends booked their place in the final of the over 50 category when...
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 29, 2020
Nov 28, 2020
Kaieteur News – If there is any philosophy I embrace in life is that a man must fight for his family; family comes... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is up to its tricks. Having demanded that all nurses benefit... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Human rights and constitutional violations in Haiti have been ignored for too... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]