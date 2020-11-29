Guyanese lives not worth US$300M to ExxonMobil

Latest update November 29th, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – According to Exxon’s priorities, the lives of Guyanese are not worth a miserly US$300M. This is the sum which the company is reluctant to spend to protect this country’s population from the effects of its toxic wastewater dumping into the ocean.
This revelation was made by Dr. Vincent Adams, former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), during a recent Kaieteur Radio conversation.
Exxon refuses to invest a paltry US$300M in available technology to properly treat its pollutive discharge into our waters. In so doing, it is impairing the nation’s health. Instead, Exxon prioritizes shipping away the US hundreds of billions of our oil.
It prefers to contaminate our fishing grounds, threaten the livelihood of our fisher folk and expose our people to serious health risks.
Exxon’s actions makes us believe that, as far as they are concerned, Guyanese lives do not matter, Guyana’s environmental record does not matter. What matters to Exxon is the rape of our resources.

