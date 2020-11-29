GTA launches new experiential tours in awareness of tourism month

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) yesterday virtually held its ‘Experiential Tourism Product Launch’ in awareness of Tourism Month at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia.

The three new tourism products are the Moraikobai Cultural Tour, the Wakapau Day Tour and the Seven Curry Tour.

Attending this virtual launch were Representatives from GTA; the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG); the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce; the Singing Chef Adventures, the Toshaos of Moraikobai and Wakapau and media personnel.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Candace Phillips, Travel Industry Development Officer at GTA, explained that with these new travel products, the GTA has been working closely with the two communities for the past two years in order to bring their itinerary to life, as well as partnering with the private sector in terms with the Singing Chef Adventures who is offering the ‘7 Curry tour.’

She hopes that with these new products, domestic travelers can now choose one of these locations to explore and experience. The officer added that it would not only enrich traveler’s experiences but help to bring income for these communities and push the diversity of the GTA product.

Meanwhile, the President of THAG, Mitra Ramkumar, commented that the launch of the new tourism product focuses on developing tourism within these communities and producing employment opportunities for residents. Lastly, he commended the GTA for helping to develop these products and for lending a helping hand to the Toshaos of both communities for getting the travel products up to the standard it required.

Lastly, the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, who was unable to make it at the launch, in her message to the gathering, expressed that she advocates that wherever in Guyana someone visits, they should have a remarkable and satisfying experience because Guyana is absolutely beautiful. Walrond added that she is very pleased that these two communities are visitor ready. She noted that today’s launch aimed to give travelers a meaningful and captivating experience, as they actively engage with the history, nature, the culture and food of the local people.