Friendship Secondary wins virtual debating competition

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, the Friendship Secondary School of Education District Four (4) emerged victorious at the Ministry of Education’s first Virtual Debating Competition.

The East Bank of Demerara school scored 243 points, defeating President’s College which gained 232 points.

The moot the two schools debated was: “The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest hindrance to the economic development in Guyana”.

Friendship Secondary was the proposing team while President’s College opposed.

The final debate of the competition was held in the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) auditorium under COVID-19 guidelines and was the only round held face-to-face. Before the finals, all the other rounds were done virtually.

Four Education Districts participated with two schools representing each district.Region Three (3) was represented by West Demerara and Zeeburg Secondary schools; while Region Four (4) was represented by Friendship Secondary and President’s College.

Mackenzie High and New Silvercity Secondary represented Region Ten (10) while Georgetown was represented by the Bishops’ High School and Brickdam Secondary School.

According to the Ministry of Education, the competition was the first of its kind, coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Secondary Sector under COVID-19 guidelines.

“In light of the pandemic, the Ministry of Education was steadfast in ensuring that the competition was held and therefore the adoption of the virtual approach. The final debate was keenly contested as the judges opined that both teams exhibited good oratory skills and the moot was well researched.”

Addiette McAlmont of President’s College was adjudged the Best Speaker.

The proposing team (Friendship Secondary) was represented by Toressa Reddy- first speaker, the second speaker was Ronaldo Charles while Rockalya Thomas was the team’s third speaker. For President’s College, the representatives were Addiette Mc Almont- first speaker, Zahra Knights, second speaker while Travis Isaacs was the team’s final speaker.

The competition began on September 29th, 2020.