Fire destroys part of National Psychiatric Hospital building

Kaieteur News – Investigations are ongoing into the cause of a fire of unknown origin which occurred about 20:30 hrs on Thursday evening in the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje Berbice.

The fire destroyed part of the roof of the Chalet 4, Male Admission Ward which is a flat concrete and wooden structured, that is situated on the eastern side of the compound.

The fire was reportedly, first spotted by a patient who informed the head nurse that smoke was seen coming from the washroom.

Checks were made and it was noticed that smoke was emanating from the roof of the washroom.

An alarm was raised and the Guyana Fire Service was summoned. They responded quickly with two fire tenders from the New Amsterdam Fire Station.. The fire was extinguished with damage contained to the roof of the said building.

The scene was visited by Superintendent Roberts, Inspector O’Donoghue and a party of policemen.

No one was injured and investigations are continuing.

